VIDEO: St. Joseph’s Church Celebrates 20th Annual Fish Fry | Fish Fryin’ Friday (2/28/20)

Dine-in, Carry-Out or Drive Thru – This well-oiled fish fry can serve people in less than 15 seconds!

In a new video feature from the Rural Radio Network, Bryce Doeschot and Dylan Dam are exploring fish fry events across Nebraska.

Their first stop was St. Joseph Church in York, which is celebrating its 20th fish fry season!

The church hosts the fish fry every Friday from February 21st – April 3rd. The meal includes fish, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, bread, coffee and tea.

Church address: 5th and East Ave. York, Nebraska