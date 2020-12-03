Vigil planned December 6th at Kearney’s Angel of Hope statue

Parents who have lost a child are invited to remember their loved one at a candlelight vigil Tuesday, December 6 at the Angel of Hope statue at Kearney Cemetery.

The event will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the statue, which is just East of the cemetery entrance at 4400 Avenue I. The Pastor Adrian Boykin from Kearney E-Free will lead the vigil.

Organizer Rhonda Johnson said participants can bring their own candles or use the candles that will be available. Participants also may purchase a $50.00 brick to help build the patio around the Angel of Hope statue. Mask will be required with the proper social distancing.