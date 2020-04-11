Village of Overton participates in Community Wide Art Project

With kids home due to closures of schools and many parents working from home, communities are finding ways to stay busy with the extra time on their hands.

One resident, Katrina Olmstead, who is also a teacher at Kearney High and adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, offered a project for many kids in Overton to participate in.

Olmstead and a friend of hers had plans to do a clay and pottery workshop at a college in Virginia but was cancelled due to Covid-19. Olmstead had 50 pounds of clay to use up and offered the clay to the families in Overton to use for a fun, learning activity.

After the clay was handed out, Olmstead posted videos to the Overton Community Facebook page showing kids how to mold the clay into different animals or shapes.

The community made their clay objects and gave them back to Olmstead to be dried and hardened to then be painted by the families.

Olmstead said the community’s reaction was very positive. “Right now we are all trying to find some normal in what’s going on. We are all having to shift and change things to come up with things that we can do at home with our kids to help enrich their learning.”

Many parents expressed their thanks to Olmstead on the Overton Community Facebook page posts, some saying it brought back many memories from their childhood.