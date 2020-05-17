Virtual 4-H Presentation Contest is June 30

Dawson County — The Dawson County Virtual 4-H Presentation Contest will be Tuesday, June 30. The 2020 Dawson County Extension will be conducting the 4-H Presentation Contest virtually due to developing coronavirus guidelines. All 4-H’ers, ages 8-18, may participate, said Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension Educator.

A 4-H presentation is an oral communication in which the 4-H’er or 4-H’ers (two individuals) demonstrate or illustrate how to do something with the use of visuals, such as powerpoint, charts, posters, models, miniatures, photographs, cutouts, flannel boards, etc.

The guidelines for the Presentation Contest are given in the Dawson County 4-H Fair premium available on the web at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson-county-4-h/ under the Dawson County 4-H tab. Also, a document with the changes and steps to record and submit a video recording.

Pre-registrations are due June 11 to the Dawson County Extension Office (308-324-5501). Ribbons will be awarded to all presenters. The Dawson County Bankers will present $10 to every presentation participant.

The 4-H program is sponsored by Nebraska Extension.