Virtual Chautauqua to Cover 1950’s Rights, Politics July 30-31.

The 1950’s is the topic for this year’s Chautauqua originally scheduled to be in Ashland, Nebraska. With the coronavirus pandemic canceling and postponing events, the 2020 Chautauqua is now virtual like many other community events.

This being the 36th year of Chautauqua’s in Nebraska, Humanities Nebraska kept two main speaking points to use for interactive Facebook Live videos on Thursday, July 30th and Friday, July 31, both at 4 pm Central.

On Thursday Chautauqua scholars Lenneal Henderson and Becky Stone will be the featured speakers for “The Fight for Civil Rights.” This conversation on Civil Rights efforts during the 1950’s will be moderated by Patrick Jones, Associate Professor of History and Ethnic Studies at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

On Friday former Los Angeles Times Editor Jim Newton will discuss “Perceptions of President Eisenhower and Politics in the 1950’s.”

Humanities Nebraska Program Manager says this event is a prelude of activities for “The Fifties in Focus” that will take place in Ashland during the summer of 2021.

You can watch and interact with the speakers by going to the Humanities Nebraska Facebook page or through the link on their website.