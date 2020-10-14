Virtual panel discussion on COVID-19 clusters on Meatpacking

Metropolitan Community College
Presents Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month
Theme: Proud of our History & Embracing the Future
September 15 – October 15, 2020
September 15 – October 15, 2020
PANEL: COVID-19 Clusters in Meatpacking–An Avoidable Crisis
Moderator: Micky Devitt, JD, Legal and Policy Coordinator, Heartland Workers Center
Panelists: Gabriela Pedroza, Community Organizer and former packing house worker
Dulce Casteñeda, daughter of packing house workers in Crete
Alana Schriver, Senior Manager of Community Initiatives, Refugee Empowerment Center
Wednesday, October 14
10:30-11:45 a.m.
ZOOM presentation
Connect to ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/93819915569
10:30-11:45 a.m.
ZOOM presentation
Connect to ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/93819915569
Across the US, and here in Nebraska, clusters of Covid-19 cases have been linked to meatpacking plants. Frigid temperatures, cramped conditions, and long hours put meat processing workers at higher risk for contracting the novel coronavirus. When beef, pork, and poultry processing plants across the US emerged as dangerous new hot spots for the deadly respiratory disease, concern for the safety of this disproportionately immigrant and Hispanic/Latino workforce rose.
According to the CDC, Latino workers at meat and chicken processing plants were the hardest hit by coronavirus, accounting for 56 percent of cases reported in plants in 21 states (2020, July 8. NBC News, retrieved from the NBC News website.)
Join the Heartland Workers Center and community members to share their experiences and learn about their efforts to fight for better working conditions and protections from COVID-19 in Nebraska’s meatpacking plants.
Access to the virtual presentation is free and open to the public.
Contact bvelazquez@mccneb.edu or 531-622-2253 for more information.