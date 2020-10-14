Virtual panel discussion on COVID-19 clusters on Meatpacking

Metropolitan Community College

Presents Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month

Theme: Proud of our History & Embracing the Future

September 15 – October 15, 2020

PANEL: COVID-19 Clusters in Meatpacking–An Avoidable Crisis

Moderator: Micky Devitt, JD, Legal and Policy Coordinator, Heartland Workers Center

Panelists: Gabriela Pedroza, Community Organizer and former packing house worker

Dulce Casteñeda, daughter of packing house workers in Crete

Alana Schriver, Senior Manager of Community Initiatives, Refugee Empowerment Center



10:30-11:45 a.m.

ZOOM presentation

https://zoom.us/j/93819915569

Across the US, and here in Nebraska, clusters of Covid-19 cases have been linked to meatpacking plants. Frigid temperatures, cramped conditions, and long hours put meat processing workers at higher risk for contracting the novel coronavirus. When beef, pork, and poultry processing plants across the US emerged as dangerous new hot spots for the deadly respiratory disease, concern for the safety of this disproportionately immigrant and Hispanic/Latino workforce rose.

According to the CDC, Latino workers at meat and chicken processing plants were the hardest hit by coronavirus, accounting for 56 percent of cases reported in plants in 21 states ( 2020, July 8. NBC News, retrieved from the NBC News website.

Join the Heartland Workers Center and community members to share their experiences and learn about their efforts to fight for better working conditions and protections from COVID-19 in Nebraska’s meatpacking plants.

Access to the virtual presentation is free and open to the public.