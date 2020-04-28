Virus measures postpone sentencing in Nebraska Keadle case

BEATRICE, Neb. – A man convicted of killing a Nebraska college student whose body has never been found has seen his sentencing postponed as court officials adhere to measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Joshua Keadle’s sentencing, which had been set to take place this week, has been reset for May 21. Keadle was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Tyler Thomas, who disappeared Dec. 3, 2010, after she left a party near Peru State College in southeastern Nebraska. Keadle faces 20 years to life when he’s sentenced next month.