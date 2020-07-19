VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA

A growing number of Nebraska parents are choosing to homeschool their children amid the coronairus pandemic.

The Nebraska Department of Education had processed 3,400 requests as of Tuesday, up 21% from the 2,800 that had been processed at the same time last year. The total includes parents who were already homeschooling last school year.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that officials said the numbers may go higher still as parents continue to evaluate the reopening plans of their children’s schools.