VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA

BY Associated Press | July 19, 2020
A growing number of Nebraska parents are choosing to homeschool their children amid the coronairus pandemic.

The Nebraska Department of Education had processed 3,400 requests as of Tuesday, up 21% from the 2,800 that had been processed at the same time last year.  The total includes parents who were already homeschooling last school year.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that officials said the numbers may go higher still as parents continue to evaluate the reopening plans of their children’s schools.

