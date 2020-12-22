Virus-weary Americans less festive this year

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-503874 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | December 22, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans say they are feeling festive this holiday season as a year marred by a national health crisis and teetering economy comes to an end. Just 22% of Americans say they feel very or extremely festive this year, down from 49% one year ago.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey also finds that some Americans are feeling a bit sadder, lonelier and less grateful than last year.

About 4 in 10 Americans are still intensely worried about the novel coronavirus, and roughly three-quarters are at least somewhat concerned that they or a relative will be infected.

