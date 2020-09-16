Volunteers Needed as American Red Cross Responds to Wildfires and Hurricanes

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 — Trained American Red Cross disaster workers are working 24-7 to help people whose lives have been uprooted by wildfires, hurricanes and a derecho. Volunteers are providing food, shelter, supplies and comfort to people in need across as many as 10 states as tens of thousands of people have been impacted by recent disasters.

With the current disasters and complexities of COVID-19, more help is needed. The Red Cross is asking people who are able to make a significant impact by becoming a Red Cross volunteer today. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday.

“It has been an incredibly busy time for the Red Cross with thousands of disaster workers responding to help people whose lives were turned upside down by wildfires, hurricanes and other disasters,” said Jill Orton, Region Executive for the Nebraska-Iowa Region of the Red Cross. “They need your help now. Please consider becoming a Red Cross volunteer, donating to help people affected by disasters, or giving blood today.”

There are as many as 90 large fires raging throughout the West, which have burned more than 5 million acres in the past few weeks. Thousands of homes and businesses have been affected and thousands more are still threatened.

Just a few weeks ago, Hurricane Laura—one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S.—left terrible devastation across Louisiana and Texas. Now Hurricane Sally is making landfall and bringing life-threatening storm surge and flooding to parts of Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.

Besides volunteering, those wishing to help people affected by disasters like wildfires, storms and countless other crises can make a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Financial gifts enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word DISASTER to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Additionally, disasters such as wildfires and hurricanes cause blood drives to be canceled. The Red Cross encourages eligible individuals to give blood or platelets to help ensure a sufficient blood supply. Learn more here.