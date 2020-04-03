Waco man charged with sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography

YORK- A Waco man has been formally charged with multiple felonies involving an alleged sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography. Phillip K. Wooby, 44 of Waco faces the following charges, first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 1B felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted, possession of child pornography, a Class 2A felony which carries a 20-year prison sentence upon conviction, and committing child abuse intentionally, a Class 3A felony which carries a three-year prison sentence if convicted.

Investigators with the York County Sheriff’s Department allege that Wooby sexually assaulted and 8-year-old child and took pictures on his cell phone during the incidents. Wooby’s initial bond was set at $250,000. His Arraignment proceedings are pending in York County District Court.