Wallace man arrested for sexual assault of a child

A four-day investigation by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office culminated in the arrest Friday of Wallace man on charges of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Third Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. The allegations involved the alleged sexual assault of a child at Sutherland Reservoir this past summer and possibly on other occasions. Sixty-five-year-old Richard Moore of rural Wallace was booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Lincoln County investigators worked with Perkins County Deputies and executed a search warrant of Moore’s residence working until late Friday evening removing two covered trailers full of suspected evidence. The investigation continues with additional charges pending.