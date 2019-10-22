class="post-template-default single single-post postid-415470 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Wallace man arrested for sexual assault of a child | KRVN Radio

Wallace man arrested for sexual assault of a child

BY KRVN News | October 22, 2019
Home News Regional News
Wallace man arrested for sexual assault of a child

A four-day investigation by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office culminated in the arrest Friday of Wallace man on charges of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Third Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. The allegations involved the alleged sexual assault of a child at Sutherland Reservoir this past summer and possibly on other occasions. Sixty-five-year-old Richard Moore of rural Wallace was booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Lincoln County investigators worked with Perkins County Deputies and executed a search warrant of Moore’s residence working until late Friday evening removing two covered trailers full of suspected evidence. The investigation continues with additional charges pending.

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments