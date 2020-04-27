class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457733 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Warren Buffett to answer questions at annual meeting

BY Associated Press | April 27, 2020
Omaha, Neb. — Investor Warren Buffett says his company’s scaled-back annual meeting will feature an abbreviated question-and-answer session this weekend.

Berkshire Hathaway is planning to hold a smaller, online annual meeting this Saturday without any shareholders present. All the other events surrounding the meeting, which normally attracts roughly 40,000 people, have been cancelled due to Coronavirus concerns.

Buffett said Monday that he and Berkshire Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who oversees Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses, will answer questions from a reporter at the meeting on Saturday afternoon.

Berkshire will also release its first-quarter earnings report Saturday. The online meeting will be broadcast by Yahoo Finance, so shareholders can watch.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
