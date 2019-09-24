class="post-template-default single single-post postid-409770 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 24, 2019
Water levels rise again along the Missouri River

St. Joseph, Mo. — Water levels are rising again along the Missouri River after recent heavy rain, although none of the flooding is expected to be severe.

The National Weather Service is predicting moderate flooding in St. Joseph, Missouri, where the river is expected to crest Tuesday night at a level that will inundate a park. Minor flooding is expected in several other Missouri towns, including Napoleon, Waverly and Boonville.

In Nebraska, transportation officials announced Monday that a U.S. 159 bridge had closed east of Rulo. Another bridge closed Friday in Omaha.

Meanwhile, about 40 Missouri roads are closed, mostly in the northwest part of the state, where earlier rounds of flooding battered levees. But that’s just a fraction of the roads that were closed at the peak of the flooding earlier this year.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
