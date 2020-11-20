WCDHD Risk Dial elevated on Thursday

North Platte, Nebraska – COVID-19 Risk Dial Update

The risk dial moved from a 3.65 up to a 3.77 this week, which remains in the severe risk level.

There were changes in the following variables that contributed to movement in the dial:

We had an increase in the following:

 Measure ID R5: ICU Availability

 Measure ID R6: Ventilator Availability

 Measure ID R9: Testing Turnaround Time

The COVID-19 Risk Dial contains recommended guidance to help prevent and control the

spread of COVID-19.

While in the Severe Risk category, physical distance of 6 feet or greater, wearing face coverings when outside the home, frequent handwashing (or use of hand sanitizer), staying home if you are having flu-like or COVID-like symptoms, disinfecting high touch surfaces, and having at-risk and vulnerable people remain home are recommended as the greatest tools in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on recommendations for the various risk categories of the WCDHD Community Risk Dial, please visit the COVID-19 Risk Dial page on our website.

COVID-19 Risk Dial page: https://wcdhd.org/coronavirus/risk-dial.html

For COVID-19 case number updates within the West Central District Health Department

Jurisdiction, check the WCDHD Dashboard here:

https://public.tableau.com/views/WestCentralDistrict

HealthDepartmentCOVID-

19Dashboard/CaseInformation?:language=en&:display_count=y&:origin=viz_share_link