class="post-template-default single single-post postid-498386 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
WCDHD Risk Dial elevated on Thursday | KRVN Radio

WCDHD Risk Dial elevated on Thursday

BY West Central District Health Department | November 20, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
WCDHD Risk Dial elevated on Thursday
Courtesy/ West Central Nebraska Health Department. The COVID-19 Risk Dial for the West Central Nebraska Health Department was elevated further into the Red territory on November 19, 2020.

North Platte, Nebraska – COVID-19 Risk Dial Update
The risk dial moved from a 3.65 up to a 3.77 this week, which remains in the severe risk level.

There were changes in the following variables that contributed to movement in the dial:

We had an increase in the following:

 Measure ID R5: ICU Availability
 Measure ID R6: Ventilator Availability
 Measure ID R9: Testing Turnaround Time

The COVID-19 Risk Dial contains recommended guidance to help prevent and control the
spread of COVID-19.

While in the Severe Risk category, physical distance of 6 feet or greater, wearing face coverings when outside the home, frequent handwashing (or use of hand sanitizer), staying home if you are having flu-like or COVID-like symptoms, disinfecting high touch surfaces, and having at-risk and vulnerable people remain home are recommended as the greatest tools in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on recommendations for the various risk categories of the WCDHD Community Risk Dial, please visit the COVID-19 Risk Dial page on our website.

COVID-19 Risk Dial page: https://wcdhd.org/coronavirus/risk-dial.html

For COVID-19 case number updates within the West Central District Health Department
Jurisdiction, check the WCDHD Dashboard here:
https://public.tableau.com/views/WestCentralDistrict

HealthDepartmentCOVID-
19Dashboard/CaseInformation?:language=en&amp;:display_count=y&amp;:origin=viz_share_link

 

 

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: