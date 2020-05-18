Kearney, NE — Two Rivers Public Health Department would like to thank all of our hard-working partners supporting our response to this pandemic. Throughout recent months Two Rivers has been able to witness and experience firsthand the generosity and

willingness of our fellow Nebraskans to help others.

Two Rivers Public Health Department would like to highlight some of the efforts put forth by our partners.

In order to distribute personal protective equipment to our first responders, Two Rivers has been able to work with local Emergency Management, Tri-

Basin Natural Resource District, CHS CO-OP specifically Curt Harper, and Phelps County Deputy Emergency Manager Jill Harvey.

Tri-Basin NRD has coordinated logistics in this process. “CHS CO-OP voluntarily makes a forklift and operator available to us. This has made unloading PPE faster and safer, which enables us to focus on sorting and distributing these critical medical supplies,” states

Tri-Basin NRD Director, John Thorburn.

Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director with Two Rivers, said “We are grateful for all those willing to serve their community through partnering with Two Rivers. We are stronger together.”

Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary.

The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer

general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to keep them informed. The number is 402-552-

6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

