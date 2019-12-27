Weather could present travel challenges in Iowa, Nebraska

The National Weather Service issued winter storm watches Thursday for much of western Nebraska and is warning Iowa travelers about the potential for icy

roadways and heavy rain. Snowfall ranging up to 6 or even 8 inches has been forecast for the western two-thirds of Nebraska, starting Friday afternoon and

ending early Sunday.

Storm winds could gust to 35 mph, adding to the difficulty of maintaining vehicle control on slick highways and streets. The service says freezing rain is expected to fall starting Friday night across west-central and northern Iowa . Rainfall of up to 1.5 inches is forecast for most the state.