Wednesday Morning Fire at Hog Farm near Waco Requires Multiple Agencies to Respond

WACO- Waco Fire Department was paged just before 5:30 A.M. on Wednesday morning in regards to a fire at a hog farm eight miles south of Waco on Road 7, between roads R and S. McCool Junction’s, Cordova’s, and York’s Fire Departments responded to the fire also to provide assistance. The York County Sherriff’s Department provided assistance as well. According to Matthew Mau, Waco’s Public Information Officer hogs were lost in the fire but he wasn’t certain of the number that perished. Following the suppression of the fire, Mau said the plan now is to tear down some of the building and make sure everything is out. Mau also said that the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.