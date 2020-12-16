class="post-template-default single single-post postid-502803 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Taylor Gage Director of Strategic Communications Office of Governor Pete Ricketts | December 16, 2020
Weekend of Remembrance for Nebraskans lost to COVID-19

Nebraskans are encouraged to participate in a Day of Prayer on Sunday.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore announced that December 18-20, 2020 will be a Weekend of Remembrance and Honor for Nebraskans lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ricketts will also issue an official proclamation proclaiming Sunday, December 20, 2020 as a Statewide Day of Prayer.

A virtual memorial wall has been created at www.neimpact.org to pay homage to loved ones lost due to the pandemic.  The public is invited to submit photos, stories, poems, and other tributes memorializing loved ones lost.

As part of the weekend’s activities, the Governor and First Lady are encouraging Nebraskans to engage in acts of honor throughout the weekend, which may include volunteering or making charitable donations to organizations working to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.  Visit www.nevolunteers.org to connect with volunteer opportunities or to donate to a variety of Nebraska non-profits.

