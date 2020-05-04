class="post-template-default single single-post postid-459144 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Weekend traffic death in Lincoln County | KRVN Radio

Weekend traffic death in Lincoln County

BY Dave Schroeder | May 4, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Weekend traffic death in Lincoln County

 

One person died and three others injured in an accident Saturday afternoon about 6 miles north of North Platte on Highway 83.  It was reported at 3:51pm.  Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dan Newton says a southbound pickup, pulling a camper, lost control and rolled.   The driver was identified as 64-year-old Susan Wong of Spokane, WA.

The three other occupants of the pickup were transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte, two with minor injuries and one with a serious injury.   The North Platte Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: