Weekend traffic death in Lincoln County

One person died and three others injured in an accident Saturday afternoon about 6 miles north of North Platte on Highway 83. It was reported at 3:51pm. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dan Newton says a southbound pickup, pulling a camper, lost control and rolled. The driver was identified as 64-year-old Susan Wong of Spokane, WA.

The three other occupants of the pickup were transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte, two with minor injuries and one with a serious injury. The North Platte Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.