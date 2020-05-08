Weekly Update on Cases in LBPHD

Burwell, NE – Eight (8) new case were reported in Loup Basin Public Health Department’s (LBPHD) district since May 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient’s privacy.

There is a total of 60 COVID-19 cases within the district as of Friday, May 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. The cases are in the following counties:

Custer – 33

Howard – 22

Greeley – 2

Sherman – 2

Valley – 1

There have been 619 negative COVID-19 tests received from commercial and public health laboratories. An additional coronavirus related death was reported this week, bringing the district’s total to four. All four deaths have been residents from Custer County.

Governor Ricketts, along with LBPHD, is urging Nebraskans to take the assessment on the TestNebraska website (https://www.testnebraska.com). Because people can develop symptoms of COVID-19 quickly, individuals are asked to update their assessment from time to time.

Testing sites were launched this week and currently are in Omaha, Lincoln, and Grand Island. Additional mobile testing sites are expected to be stood up in the coming days. TestNebraska is a public-private partnership designed to increase testing capacity in Nebraska.

Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.