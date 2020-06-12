Weekly update on cases in Loup Basin health district

Burwell, NE – Two (2) new case were reported in Loup Basin Public Health Department’s (LBPHD) district since June 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and

will not be provided to protect the patient's privacy.

The two additional cases bring the district’s total to 96 COVID-19 cases. The cases are in the

following counties:

 Howard – 42

 Custer – 39

 Valley – 6

 Greeley – 4

 Sherman – 4

 Garfield – 1

There have been 2,097 negative COVID-19 tests received from commercial and public health

laboratories, an increase of 325 in the last week. No additional coronavirus related deaths were

reported this week, the district’s total remains at eight (Custer – 4, Howard – 4).

LBPHD is reporting recovered data. Due to not having a CDC approved definition, LBPHD has

defined those as recovered as individuals who have met the CDC criteria for discontinuation of

isolation. As of June 12 th , 62 individuals have met the criteria (Custer – 31, Howard – 22, Valley –

4, Sherman – 3, Greeley – 2).

TestNebraska will be offering freeCOVID-19 testing within the district again on Monday,

Tuesday, and Wednesday (June 15-17). The testing will be from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. all three days.

To be tested, please visit www.testnebraska.com to register and schedule a time for your test.

The drive through testing event will be held at Burwell Fire Department (917 G Street, Burwell,

NE). It is requested that individuals participating wear a mask to the event if they have one.

Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield,

Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.