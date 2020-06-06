Weekly Update on Cases in Loup Basin Public Health District

Burwell, NE – Nine (9) new case were reported in Loup Basin Public Health Department’s(LBPHD) district since May 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Patient information is considered protected

health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and

will not be provided to protect the patient's privacy.

There is a total of 94 COVID-19 cases within the district as of Friday, June 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

The cases are in the following counties:

 Howard – 41

 Custer – 39

 Valley – 5

 Greeley – 4

 Sherman – 4

 Garfield – 1

There have been 1,772 negative COVID-19 tests received from commercial and public health

laboratories, an increase of 231 in the last week. No additional coronavirus related deaths were

reported this week, the district’s remains at 8 (Custer – 4, Howard -4).

LBPHD is reporting recovered data. Due to not having a CDC approved definition, LBPHD has

defined those as recovered as individuals who have met the CDC criteria for discontinuation of

isolation. As of June 5, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. 56 individuals have met the criteria (Custer – 29,

Howard – 19, Valley – 3, Sherman – 3, Greeley – 2).

LBPHD would like to remind residents that community spread is present in our area and you

should assume COVID-19 is present in your community. Continue to practice social distancing,

good hand hygiene, and wearing a mask in public settings where social distancing can be

difficult.

Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield,

Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.