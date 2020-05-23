Weekly Update on Cases in Loup Basin Public Health District

Burwell, NE – Seven (7) new case were reported in Loup Basin Public Health Department’s (LBPHD) district since May 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient's privacy.

There is a total of 80 COVID-19 cases within the district as of Friday, May 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

The cases are in the following counties:

Howard – 37

Custer – 36

Valley – 3

Greeley – 2

Sherman – 2

There have been 1183 negative COVID-19 tests received from commercial and public health laboratories, an increase of 319 in the last week. Two additional coronavirus related deaths were reported this week, bringing the district’s total to six (Custer – 4, Howard – 2).

On Thursday, Governor Ricketts announced that new Directed Health Measures (DHMs) will take effect June 1, 2020. “Phase II” reopening DHMs are less restrictive and will apply to LBPHD’s entire district. Statewide, the 14-day travel quarantine will only apply to individuals returning from international travel. Sports that are categorized as limited and non-contact team sports, for both youth and adults, can resume practice on June 1 st and games on June 18 th.

Contact sports, as categorized by the American Academy of Pediatrics, including but not limited to basketball, tackle football, soccer, and wrestling remain prohibited. Rodeos may also begin on June 1 st and subject to the gathering restrictions. Gatherings, as defined in the DHMs, will be limited to the greater of 25 persons (excluding staff) or 25% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 3,000).

Bars will be allowed to reopen and are limited to 50% of their rated occupancy, with a maximum of six persons per table. Games such as pool, darts, arcade games, etc. will be prohibited at this time. Weddings and funeral reception venues will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50% of the rated occupancy. Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. No dances or other social events that require guests to gather outside of their respective tables are permitted.

Loup Basin Public Health Department Additional information on the changes to the upcoming DHMs can be found on Nebraska DHHS

website (http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx).

Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.