Wenburg’s Passion for Woodworking is Raising Funds for Cozad’s Fox Theater

Al and Josh Wenburg are woodworkers by trade. Al would be the first to tell you that.

When the opportunity arose to work with the Cozad Development Corporation (CDC) and the Allen Opera House, the Wenburgs were ecstatic at the idea.

The Cozad Development Corporation was raising money to help fund the new Fox Theater, but were still short on their fundraising efforts. Jen McKeone of the CDC then reached out to Al Wenburg.

At first, Al and Josh had wanted to recycle the old Allen Opera House resources to create a sign or other features to help promote the new Fox Theater moving in to the space.

After speaking with Jen McKeone, ideas of what to do to raise money came easy after Jen offered the idea to use the wood from the Allen Opera House to create benches and other projects for a fundraiser.

Al and Josh immediately went to work.

Al says that after the first few hours of working with the wood, he and his son Josh can now complete a bench in less than 3 hours.

For Al, this project is enjoyable to work with because of the wood he gets to work with:

Additionally, Al adds that there is some historical context to the project, as the wood being used was planted before Abraham Lincoln was president:

These benches can be purchased by contacting the Cozad Development Corporation through their website or by connecting with Al and Josh Wenburg’s Woodworking Facebook page.

All proceeds from a purchase goes directly to fund the Fox Theater. When asked what inspires Al and Josh what gives them the reasoning and motivation to work on a project like this without any perceived benefit to them, Al summarized by saying, “Who else gets to work with wood like this?”

