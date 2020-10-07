West Central District Health Department Contact Tracing and Asking for Community Assistance.

In continuing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the area and protect the health of the community, the West Central District Health Department (WCDHD) is asking for your assistance.

If you have visited the Eagles Club #2839 at 620 N Chestnut St, in North Platte, NE on September 25th or 26th 2020, you are potentially at risk of exposure to one or more COVID-19 cases identified at this event. Please visit https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9yN57GCG24IXVxH and complete the screening questionnaire as soon as possible. If you do not have the capacity to complete the online screening questionnaire, please call 308-696-1201. Contact tracing is a vital tool used by public health departments to contain the spread of disease, your cooperation will assist the WCDHD staff in their case investigations.

“We are seeing a significant increase in cases, outbreaks, hospitalizations, and deaths. We all have a critical role to play in decreasing the spread of COVID-19 within our communities. Make the choice to wear a facial covering to protect your family, friends, and neighbors, a simple choice that could save a life”, said Shannon Vanderheiden, Executive Director of WCDHD.

As a reminder to communities, the following online resources and tools are made available: