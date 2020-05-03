West Central District Health Department Four New Cases of COVID-19

North Platte, Nebraska – The West Central District Health Department (WCDHD) has four new cases of

COVID-19 from Lincoln County. Two females, one in in her 30’s and the other in her 20’s, a male under the

age of 18, and a male in his 50’s. All indidivudals are isolating at home.

“All of these cases are still under investigation to determine how the virus was contracted,” said Shannon Vanderheiden of WCDHD.

To date, we have tested 762 individuals in Lincoln County for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Of the tested 762, thirty-three have been positive. Five are travel-related, six are community spread, sixteen are due to close contact, and the remaining six are under investigation. Sixteen of these cases have recovered, fourteen are self-isolating, one is in the hospital, and two people have passed away.

All thirty-three cases are within Lincoln County.

Stay informed of new cases by visiting our website at https://wcdhd.org/ (information will be

updated daily at 5:45 PM).

Social and physical distancing helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This includes:

● Stay home and practice social and physical distancing

o Stay Home

o Avoid gatherings, if you must gather, keep individuals to 10 or less

● When out stay 6 foot away from others

● Cough and/or sneeze into your elbow

● Wash your hands with warm soapy water for at least 20 seconds

● Do not touch your face

● Wear a community mask – this will help mitigate the spread of the virus

Public health officials would like to remind you that if you have a fever of over 100.4 or symptoms of

respiratory illness, please self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider for additional guidance. If you

are tested, have been in direct contact of a lab-confirmed case, or traveled outside of Nebraska in the last two

weeks REGISTER with WCDHD at https://consultinglhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_a67PjRi6skYXMrP