West Central District Health Department: Four New Cases of COVID-19

North Platte, Nebraska – The West Central District Health Department (WCDHD) has four new cases of

COVID-19 from Lincoln County.

One is a lady in her 30’s who is hospitalized, a female in her teens who ishome isolating, a male in his teens is home isolating, and a male in his 60’s home isolating.

‘All of these cases are still under investigation to determine how the virus was contracted,’ said Shannon Vanderheiden of WCDHD.

To date, we have tested 615 individuals in Lincoln County for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Of the tested 615, 29 have been positive. Five are travel-related, four are community spread, twelve are due to close contact, and the remaining eight are under investigation. Sixteen of these cases have recovered, ten are self-isolating, one is in the hospital, and two people have passed away.

All twenty cases are within Lincoln County. Stay informed of new cases by visiting our website at https://wcdhd.org/ (information will be updated daily 5:45 PM).