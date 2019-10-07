(Update) West Nebraska crash kills pickup driver, injures passenger

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-412477 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | October 7, 2019
Paxton, Neb. — Authorities say a pickup truck driver has died in a  rollover crash on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday between Paxton and Sutherland. The Nebraska State Patrol says the eastbound pickup ran into the median and rolled several times after the driver overcorrected. The pickup ended up in a ditch on
the north side of the westbound lanes.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She’s been identified as 70-year-old Agnes Duran, who lived in Maryland.

The patrol says her passenger was taken to a North Platte hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He’s been identified as 75-year-old James Roberts, of Wyoming.

