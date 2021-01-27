West Point woman federally indicted

The federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned two indictments charging a 33-year-old West Point woman with conspiracy to escape from a federal prison in October, 2020 and Felon in Possession of a Firearm in September 2020.

Katherine Woitaszewski is accused of asking two other people to rent vehicles for her to allow her to drive from Omaha to the federal prison in Leavenworth, KS to assist a prisoner, Henry Poteet, in an escape.

Poteet was also indicted in the case on a charge of conspiracy to commit escape. He had been serving 10 years following a conviction of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

The firearm charge stems from an Omaha traffic stop. Woitaszewski was inside the vehicle and taken into custody on an active arrest warrant. During a search of the vehicle, a .380 cal pistol was recovered from a backpack in her possession. Woitaszewksi was previously convicted of a felony drug charge in Iowa and was serving a three-year term of probation on that charge and was wanted for a violation of probation.

The maximum penalty for conviction of conspiracy to escape is 5 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

The maximum penalty for conviction of felon in possession of a firearm is 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.