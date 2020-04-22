class="post-template-default single single-post postid-456556 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Western Nebraska man charged in rape of 12-year-old girl

BY AP | April 22, 2020
SBCDC Booking Photo

GERING, Neb. – A western Nebraska man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor. Gering police say in an arrest affidavit that the girl was taken to a Scottsbluff emergency room in December, where she told authorities she had been sexually assaulted twice in October by 20-year-old Joshua Hernandez. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that girl told police the assaults happened at a relative’s home and that the first time, she had told Hernandez to stop, but that he overpowered her. She told investigators the second assault happened about two weeks later while she was sleeping. Hernandez is being held on $100,000 bond.

