White to serve small businesses in central Nebraska

PAXTON, NEBRASKA – Howard White, of Paxton, has recently been hired as a loan specialist for the Center for Rural Affairs based in Lyons, Nebraska.

White’s role is to work with new and existing small businesses to help them develop business plans, obtain funding, and receive training. The one-on-one business counseling is provided at no cost.

“The Center has a unique approach to lending for rural areas,” White said. “We do business loans and consultations that a conventional bank has no desire to do. The population of rural America is underserved by conventional banks offering standard financial products, but the Center can help.”

White brings decades of experience to the Center’s small business program, the Rural Enterprise Assistance Project (REAP), working for financial institutions throughout north central Nebraska and western Wyoming doing lending for consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans, as well as some real estate.

“I’m excited to bring my lending knowledge to the Center, because I feel the organization offers a breath of fresh air,” said White. “Rural Nebraska should not be overlooked as it is an important producer of the food and fiber production of the United States. I look forward to doing my part to help make that happen.”

Kim Preston, REAP director, said White will be a valuable asset to the team.

“Howard brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Center for Rural Affairs,” she said. “He is working on getting to know his region and the individuals involved with small business activities in central Nebraska.”

White serves the central Nebraska area, including Arthur, Blaine, Brown, Buffalo, Chase, Custer, Dawson, Dundy, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Kearney, Keith, Keya Paha, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Perkins, Phelps, Red Willow, Rock, Sherman, Thomas, and Valley counties. He is based out of his home office in Paxton, Nebraska, and can be reached at 308.534.3508 or howardw@cfra.org.