WIC Appointments Are Now Held Over the Phone

April 01, 2020 ~ The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is altering their operations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has temporarily loosened regulations for how WIC services are delivered. All of our WIC appointments can now be held over the phone.

WIC will continue to provide services to our WIC families and new enrollees during this pandemic, and to protect our WIC participants and staff during this time, beginning April 1, 2020, and until further notice, we are offering program benefits only through remote services.

WIC serves pregnant women, women who just had a baby, infants, and children 5 and younger. The program provides healthy food at no cost, breastfeeding support, nutrition information, and referrals to about 3,000 women and children in our 12 county coverage area.

If you or someone you know could benefit from WIC services, or if you are interested in finding a WIC clinic near you, search by going to www.signupwic.com or visit us at www.communityactionmidne.com