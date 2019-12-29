Winter storm cancels church services, travel not recommended

Winter storm that began Saturday leaves slickened and snow covered roadways Sunday morning. Many church services canceled from central to western Nebraska.

In Lexington, Highway 283 just south of Lexington I 80 viaduct was closed for a period of time Sunday morning due to truck blocking lanes.

From Nebraska Dept of Transportation:

Our forces are out in the storm to clear the way, but weather conditions remain hazardous. Do not travel unless absolutely necessary! If you must, know before you go and check

. Slow down and always buckle up.