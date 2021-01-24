414 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY... The latest winter graphics are posted on the KRVN Facebook page. Heavy snow expected, possibly preceded by a brief period of freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of generally 6 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Northerly winds during the majority of falling snow will average 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to around 30 MPH, so at least minor drifting is likely. .Portions of central, east central and south central Nebraska. .From midnight tonight to 3 AM CST Tuesday. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Any light icing from freezing drizzle should mainly occur before sunrise Monday, as precipitation first gets underway. The majority of the snow, and the heaviest intensity, will then occur during the daytime hours Monday before decreasing in intensity Monday evening into the overnight hours. Please note that snow may not end completely Monday night, as very light snow or flurries could linger beyond the end time of this Warning. In addition, please note that this Warning does not include a weaker storm system that could bring a few more inches of snow to parts of the area mainly Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.