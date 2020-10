...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of generally 3 to 5 inches. Sustained north winds will average near 20 MPH and gust to around 30 MPH, causing reduced visibility in falling snow, and possibly some drifting. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Nebraska, along and north of Interstate 80. * WHEN...From 1 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday.