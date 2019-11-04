class="post-template-default single single-post postid-417131 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Winter Weather Awareness Day in Nebraska Coming | KRVN Radio

Winter Weather Awareness Day in Nebraska Coming

BY National Weather Service- Hastings Office | November 4, 2019
Home News Regional News
Winter Weather Awareness Day in Nebraska Coming

With snow and cold in the forecast, it’s a good time to prepare for the winter ahead. To help with that, the State of Nebraska has declared Thursday, November 7th as Winter Weather Awareness Day.

The NWS has produced a “handy-dandy” winter weather awareness information packet again this year. The information packet can be accessed at the following address:

https://www.weather.gov/media/gid/awareness/wwad/WWAD2019.pdf

Some of the topics addressed in the packet include:
 More on probabilistic snow graphics
 Nebraska Pathfinder program update
 Understanding and expansion of the “WSSI”
 The 2018-19 winter outlook
 Seasonal snow summaries from last winter
 Lots of safety information and more

Last winter was a stern test for parts of Nebraska. Preparedness is the key to limiting the impacts and to an efficient post-storm recovery. We hope everyone will take few minutes to become Weather-Ready for the winter ahead.

 

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments