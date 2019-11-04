Winter Weather Awareness Day in Nebraska Coming

With snow and cold in the forecast, it’s a good time to prepare for the winter ahead. To help with that, the State of Nebraska has declared Thursday, November 7th as Winter Weather Awareness Day.

The NWS has produced a “handy-dandy” winter weather awareness information packet again this year. The information packet can be accessed at the following address:

https://www.weather.gov/media/gid/awareness/wwad/WWAD2019.pdf

Some of the topics addressed in the packet include:

 More on probabilistic snow graphics

 Nebraska Pathfinder program update

 Understanding and expansion of the “WSSI”

 The 2018-19 winter outlook

 Seasonal snow summaries from last winter

 Lots of safety information and more

Last winter was a stern test for parts of Nebraska. Preparedness is the key to limiting the impacts and to an efficient post-storm recovery. We hope everyone will take few minutes to become Weather-Ready for the winter ahead.