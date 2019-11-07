Wednesday was Winter Awareness Day in Nebraska, and Shawn Jacobs of the North Platte Weather Service wants to ensure that Nebraskans are prepared for the incoming weather.

Jacobs describes the Winter Storm Severity index that should be added to every internet browser:

Jacobs also understands the fear of another historic winter, comparing this year’s flooding in March to the blizzards of 1888 and the 1940’s.

For more information, view the Nebraska Winter Weather Awareness Day information catalog: WWAD2019