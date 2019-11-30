Wintry Weather-Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Officials with the Nebraska State Patrol are warning against travel in the state’s Panhandle region, where strong winds and snow are creating blizzard-like conditions.

A long stretch of Interstate 80 was closed in both directions from the Wyoming state line for about 100 miles. Wind-whipped snow made the roadways virtually impassable.

Several other roads and highways also were shut down in western Nebraska.

Authorities have issued blizzard warnings for northwest Nebraska in effect through Sunday morning.

Snowfall ranging from 3 to 12 inches (7.6 centimeters to 30.5 centimeters) is predicted for the northern Nebraska Panhandle east through Cherry County. Howling winds with gusts to 65 mph (104.6 kph) are expected as well.

The snow and wind are part of a large storm system expected to drop up to 2 feet (0.6 meters) of additional snow from the Sierra Nevada to the central and northern Rockies as it rolls across a large swath of the western and central United States.

Less extreme but still dicey weather for travel is forecast for the rest of Nebraska.