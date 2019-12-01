class="post-template-default single single-post postid-423800 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Wintry Weather

BY Associated Press | December 1, 2019
Courtesy/ Nebraska Dept. of Transportation. Snowplow.

CHICAGO (AP) – A powerful storm making its way east from California is expected to bring intensifying snow and ice to the Midwest during the year’s busiest travel weekend.

The National Weather Service says the storm is expected to drop 6 to 12 inches of snow from the northern Plains states into Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

High winds and ice are expected to make travel almost impossible in some places.

Before moving east, the storm caused the death of at least one person in South Dakota and closed highways in the western U.S., affecting travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Forecasters warn that people traveling throughout the weekend should be aware of the storm’s effects.

The storm is expected to hit northeastern states on Sunday, bringing freezing rain and snow.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
