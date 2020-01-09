Woman accused in Hastings slaying sentenced to year in jail

HASTINGS, Neb. – A woman accused of being an accessory to the 2017 slaying of a Hastings man has been sentenced to a year in jail. Katherine Creigh was credited during her sentencing Wednesday with 75 days already served. She’d pleaded guilty to misdemeanor obstruction of government operations. She’d been charged as an accessory in the slaying of Jose Hansen, who prosecutors said was killed during a robbery attempt by Daniel Harden and another man. Creigh testified against Harden, who’d been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. Jurors convicted him only of the robbery charge.