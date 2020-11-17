Woman charged with lottery violations

A 37-year-old Lexington woman has been arraigned in Gosper County Court on several misdemeanor charges related to violations while operating a Keno lottery. Abby Dobbins is charged with playing a Keno lottery while on duty operating the Keno lottery. Also, a fraud scheme of less than $500 and theft of $500 or less. According to the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, Dobbins is alleged to have played Keno while operating the game and using the Keno receipts to play the game. The Nebraska Department of Revenue conducted the investigation with assistance from the Sheriff’s Office.

Dobbins’ next court hearing is set for December 18, 2020 at 9:00am. She was appointed an attorney to represent her.