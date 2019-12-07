Woman: Drugs found in Nebraska traffic were birthday gift

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-425383 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | December 7, 2019
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) – A pair from Minnesota face felony drugs charges after a traffic stop in Nebraska turned up more than 2 pounds (0.91 kilograms) of marijuana, several packages of THC concentrate wax, vape pen cartridges and concentrated marijuana edibles.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a woman in the car told them all the drugs were bought in Colorado as a 21st birthday present to her.

The Kearney Hub says the drugs were found Sunday when the couple’s vehicle was stopped for speeding Sunday on Interstate 80 just west of Kearney.

A 32-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman, both of Mankato, Minnesota, were arrested.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
