Woman gets probation, restitution order for bar fire

Arnold, Neb. — A woman accused of setting fire to a bar she was buying in central Nebraska has been given five years of probation.

Custer County District Court records also say 54-year-old Jane Chestnutt was told at her sentencing Thursday that she must pay nearly $5,900 in restitution to the man from whom she was buying it. She’d pleaded guilty in June to criminal mischief and attempted arson.

Prosecutors reduced the charges and dropped one in exchange for her pleas.

The March 27 blaze last year heavily damaged Jim’s Bar in Arnold. The bar owner says he was selling it to Chestnutt and her husband and that she had said she was having trouble making the payments.