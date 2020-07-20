class="post-template-default single single-post postid-474173 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Woman injured in semi-pedestrian accident Saturday near Cozad

BY Nebraska State Patrol | July 20, 2020
Just after 8:00pm Saturday, Nebraska State Patrol, Cozad Police Department and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a semi/pedestrian crash at the Cozad interchange on eastbound I-80. The incident occurred when two people, traveling eastbound, pulled onto the shoulder with the intent of sing the restroom.

 

While stopped, a woman, Simone Dennis-Colin 42 of Coral Springs, Florida, walked into the driving lane of I-80. An approaching semi noticed her and moved into the passing lane, but the woman continued and ran into the front-right fender of the truck.

 

She was transported by Cozad Fire and Rescue to Cozad Community Hospital before being flown to Kearney for further treatment. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.  She was reported in fair condition early Monday afternoon at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

 

 

 

 

