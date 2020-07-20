Woman injured in semi-pedestrian accident Saturday near Cozad

Just after 8:00pm Saturday, Nebraska State Patrol, Cozad Police Department and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a semi/pedestrian crash at the Cozad interchange on eastbound I-80. The incident occurred when two people, traveling eastbound, pulled onto the shoulder with the intent of sing the restroom.

While stopped, a woman, Simone Dennis-Colin 42 of Coral Springs, Florida, walked into the driving lane of I-80. An approaching semi noticed her and moved into the passing lane, but the woman continued and ran into the front-right fender of the truck.

She was transported by Cozad Fire and Rescue to Cozad Community Hospital before being flown to Kearney for further treatment. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. She was reported in fair condition early Monday afternoon at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.