Work begins on Highway 2, Hyannis-Whitman | KRVN Radio

Work begins on Highway 2, Hyannis-Whitman

BY Nebraska Department of Transportation | August 28, 2020
Courtesy/Nebraska 511.

North Platte, Neb. — Work began Monday on Nebraska Highway 2 in Grant County from  Hyannis to Whitman, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Paulsen, Inc. of Cozad has the nearly $5.2 million contract. Work includes asphalt millings, surfacing, asphalt curb and flumes along with grading and earth shouldering.

Traffic will be maintained with lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car with reduced speed zones. A 12-foot width restriction will be in placed during construction. Anticipated completion is November 2020.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
