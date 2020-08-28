Work begins on Highway 2, Hyannis-Whitman

North Platte, Neb. — Work began Monday on Nebraska Highway 2 in Grant County from Hyannis to Whitman, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Paulsen, Inc. of Cozad has the nearly $5.2 million contract. Work includes asphalt millings, surfacing, asphalt curb and flumes along with grading and earth shouldering.

Traffic will be maintained with lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car with reduced speed zones. A 12-foot width restriction will be in placed during construction. Anticipated completion is November 2020.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.