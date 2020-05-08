Work on I-80, Waco to Utica Approved for Daytime Work

GRAND ISLAND- Construction work on I-80 from Reference Post 359.6 to Reference Post 365.2, Waco to Utica, has been approved for daytime work, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

Werner Construction, Inc., of Hastings, Nebraska has the $6,612,716 contract. The project began on March 30 with repair work to four bridges west of the Waco interchange. Concrete pavement repair is currently underway. The work was originally scheduled to be performed between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. in order to reduce congestion and inconvenience to travelers. However, recent traffic volumes on I-80 in Nebraska are reduced by approximately 35%, resulting in reduced congestion and delays during the day. A 12-foot width restriction will remain in effect for the duration of the project. The anticipated completion is December 2020.

Allowing lane closures and construction during the day will result in a cost savings of approximately $280,000 while also improving employee safety and quality of work due to improved visibility.

Under the new schedule, lanes are required to be open to traffic every weekend, Friday at 12:00 p.m. to Monday at 6:00 a.m. The contractor and NDOT will also continue to monitor traffic conditions and will return to night work if an increase in traffic congestion occurs.

Motorists are asked to stay alert when driving near construction zones, to expect delays and buckle up.