Work started on Ogallala eastbound rest area in Keith County | KRVN Radio

Work started on Ogallala eastbound rest area in Keith County

BY Nebraska Department of Transportation -- District 6 Headquarters, North Platte | January 14, 2021
Courtesy/ Nebraslka Department of Transportation. NDOT logo.

Ogallala, Neb. — Construction has begun on the I-80 Ogallala eastbound rest area, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Paulsen, Inc., of Cozad has the $2.9 million contract. Work includes construction of a new building and expanded truck parking for eastbound traffic. The new rest area is located on I-80, approximately 3 miles west of Ogallala. Upon completion, the existing eastbound rest area will be decommissioned and removed. I-80 traffic should not be impacted. Anticipated completion is November 2121.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in an d near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

 

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
