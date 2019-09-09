Work to begin on N-21, Lexington North Bridge

Lexington, Neb. — Weather permitting, work was to begin this week on Nebraska Highway 21 north of Lexington according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Van Kirk Sand and Gravel, Inc. of Sutton has the more than $499,000 contract. Work includes removal of the existing bridge, construction of a box culvert, concrete pavement and grading. The box culvert will be constructed in phases. During phase II construction of the box culvert, traffic will be detoured to a temporary road.

Traffic will be maintained utilizing temporary traffic signals, and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project. Anticipated completion is December 2019.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones and to expect delays.