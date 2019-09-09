class="post-template-default single single-post postid-406588 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Work to begin on N-21, Lexington North Bridge | KRVN Radio

BY Department of Transportation District 6 Headquarters, North Platte | September 9, 2019
Lexington, Neb. — Weather permitting, work was to  begin this week on Nebraska Highway 21 north of Lexington according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Van Kirk Sand and Gravel, Inc. of Sutton has the more than $499,000 contract. Work includes removal of the existing bridge, construction of a box culvert, concrete pavement and grading. The box culvert will be constructed in phases. During phase II construction of the box culvert, traffic will be detoured to a temporary road.

Traffic will be maintained utilizing temporary traffic signals, and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project. Anticipated completion is December 2019.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones and to expect delays.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
