Work to begin soon on Interstate 80-Interstate 76 junction | KRVN Radio

Work to begin soon on Interstate 80-Interstate 76 junction

BY Associated Press | August 26, 2019
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) – Grading work is expected to begin after Labor Day on reconfiguration of the Interstate 80-Interstate 76 junction in western Nebraska.

Nebraska Transportation Department engineer Gary Thayer told the Nebraska Highway Commission at its meeting Friday in North Platte that the $50 million, 2 1/2-year project is designed to make it safer and easier to navigate the array of roads and ramps 5 miles (8.1 kilometers) west of Big Springs.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that one of the original design problems being addressed is the sharp left-hand curve eastbound I-80 truckers had to handle if they wanted to merge with southwest-bound I-76 into Colorado.

Thayer says the project will include a “smart work zone” with message boards alerting drivers approaching in all directions to slow down.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
